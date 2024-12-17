Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Language Bias in J&K Recruitment

Hundreds of students led by the ABVP protested against the Jammu and Kashmir government, alleging language discrimination in recruitment. They accused the government of ignoring Hindi and Sanskrit in favor of Arabic and Persian in recent lecturer recruitment, calling it an assault on cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of students under the leadership of ABVP gathered in a protest against the Jammu and Kashmir government, accusing it of discrimination against Hindi and Sanskrit in recruitment processes.

Demonstrators alleged that the government is sidelining these native languages in favor of foreign ones, like Arabic and Persian, in lecturer job postings by the JKPSC.

Carrying placards, the protestors highlighted regional and linguistic discrimination. The protest drew condemnation from the BJP and local groups, urging authorities to include more posts for regional languages like Hindi, Dogri, and Sanskrit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

