Protests Erupt Over Language Bias in J&K Recruitment

Hundreds of students under the leadership of ABVP gathered in a protest against the Jammu and Kashmir government, accusing it of discrimination against Hindi and Sanskrit in recruitment processes.

Demonstrators alleged that the government is sidelining these native languages in favor of foreign ones, like Arabic and Persian, in lecturer job postings by the JKPSC.

Carrying placards, the protestors highlighted regional and linguistic discrimination. The protest drew condemnation from the BJP and local groups, urging authorities to include more posts for regional languages like Hindi, Dogri, and Sanskrit.

