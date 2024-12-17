Left Menu

Counter-Terrorism Victory: Key Arrests in Pakistan

In a major counter-terrorism operation in Punjab, Pakistan, two terrorists were killed and 16 others, including a key commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were arrested. The operation thwarted planned attacks on important urban centers, recovering weapons such as rockets and hand grenades.

Updated: 17-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:03 IST
Counter-Terrorism Victory: Key Arrests in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development involving counter-terrorism efforts, police in Punjab, Pakistan, reported the elimination of two terrorists and the arrest of 16 others, including a senior commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), on Tuesday.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), a joint operation with local police targeted a border area between the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. During an intense exchange, terrorists deployed hand grenades, rockets, and heavy firearms against security forces, resulting in the deaths of two militants.

The CTD also revealed that the operation successfully thwarted a major terror plot across the province within the last week. Key among those apprehended was Umar, a dangerous TTP commander believed to have orchestrated assaults in key cities. The raid yielded a trove of weaponry intended for attacks on strategic urban sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

