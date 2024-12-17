Champion of Justice: Rabindra Ghosh's Fight for Hindu Minorities
Senior BJP leader Arjun Singh met Bangladeshi lawyer Rabindra Ghosh in West Bengal, praising him for defending Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and standing up for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Despite life threats, Ghosh is committed to fighting injustice. BJP criticizes Bangladesh's interim government for failing to protect minorities.
In a significant meeting on Tuesday, senior BJP leader Arjun Singh lauded Bangladeshi lawyer Rabindra Ghosh for his unwavering support to Hindu minorities in Bangladesh during a gathering in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
Rabindra Ghosh, who also serves as the president of Bangladesh Minority Watch, has been a steadfast advocate for minority rights in Bangladesh. Despite facing threats, he remains committed to justice, as evidenced by his defense of jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
Concerns over the interim government's handling of minority issues have been raised by both Ghosh and the BJP. They urge the international community to address the ongoing violence and lack of protection for minorities in Bangladesh.
