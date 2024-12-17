Left Menu

DRDO Urged to Boost R&D for Hybrid Warfare Readiness

A parliamentary committee has advised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance its R&D activities, focusing on hybrid warfare and other non-conventional threats. The panel also emphasized partnerships with academic institutions for advanced technology development and the exploration of renewable energy sources for remote military deployments.

A recent parliamentary report has urged the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to intensify its research and development efforts, addressing the growing threat of hybrid warfare. The committee has highlighted the significance of both kinetic and non-kinetic warfare in modern conflicts.

The report notes that 23 projects out of 55 were not completed on time, emphasizing the need for the DRDO to strengthen its collaborations with academic institutions. The establishment of DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence at top institutes aims to bolster innovation in defense technologies.

The committee places high priority on emerging technology fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and renewable energy. It recommends that the DRDO explore these avenues to enhance energy security for armed forces in remote areas, improving overall combat readiness against non-conventional threats.

