The Unending Conflict: Israel-Palestine Struggle Through Decades

The Israel-Palestine conflict, rooted in historic events dating back to 1947, has evolved through decades of violence, territorial disputes, and failed peace attempts. Efforts for a lasting peace deal remain elusive, with core issues revolving around statehood, refugees, and Jerusalem's status continuing to fuel tensions and hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:43 IST
The turmoil between Israel and Hamas has resumed, sparked by assaults from the Gaza Strip's militant forces on October 7, 2023. According to Israeli reports, the incursion resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the capture of 253 hostages.

In retaliation, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza, resulting in over 45,000 Palestinian casualties, as reported by Gaza's health officials. This gory chapter is part of a broader Israel-Palestine conflict persisting for over 75 years, marking it as the bloodiest episode yet, causing massive displacement and devastation.

Core issues include the quest for a two-state resolution, Israeli settlements, the fate of Jerusalem, and the handling of Palestinian refugees. Despite numerous peace attempts, including recent efforts mediated by the U.S. administration, a meaningful resolution remains out of reach.

