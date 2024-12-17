BJP's Ultimatum to AAP: Table Reports or Face High Court

BJP leader Vijender Gupta has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the AAP government demanding a special session of the Delhi Assembly to table 14 pending CAG reports. Gupta warned of moving the high court if the government fails to comply.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta accused AAP of avoiding accountability and stated that the BJP is prepared to mobilize public demonstrations. He described the act of not presenting these reports as a 'grave crime' and a betrayal of democratic values.

The demand highlights a mounting pressure with BJP legislators already seeking judicial intervention, supported by Delhi LG V K Saxena's similar request to the Chief Minister. Gupta insists that issues like liquor policy and air pollution addressed in the reports are of significant public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)