BJP's Ultimatum to AAP: Table Reports or Face High Court

BJP leader Vijender Gupta has urged the AAP government in Delhi to present 14 pending CAG reports in the Assembly within two days. He threatened legal action and public protests if the reports are not tabled, accusing AAP of undermining democratic traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:47 IST
BJP leader Vijender Gupta has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the AAP government demanding a special session of the Delhi Assembly to table 14 pending CAG reports. Gupta warned of moving the high court if the government fails to comply.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta accused AAP of avoiding accountability and stated that the BJP is prepared to mobilize public demonstrations. He described the act of not presenting these reports as a 'grave crime' and a betrayal of democratic values.

The demand highlights a mounting pressure with BJP legislators already seeking judicial intervention, supported by Delhi LG V K Saxena's similar request to the Chief Minister. Gupta insists that issues like liquor policy and air pollution addressed in the reports are of significant public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

