Paul Watson Freed: Denmark Rejects Japan's Extradition Request

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson has been released from detention in Denmark, following the country's decision to reject Japan's extradition request for charges dating back over a decade. Watson, 74, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, is known for founding the Sea Shepherd conservation group. His release occurred in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.

Watson was detained in July when his ship docked in Greenland, but thanks to an overall assessment by Denmark's justice ministry, which considered the age of the case and potential complications regarding detention time in Greenland, the extradition was denied. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard expressed doubts that Greenland detention time could be deducted from any future Japanese sentence.

Japan had accused Watson of serious offenses, including breaching a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic in 2010. Despite the international warrant, Watson received significant backing in France, with endorsement from French President Emmanuel Macron. His lawyer, Julie Stage, welcomed the decision, noting Watson's calm demeanor throughout the process.

