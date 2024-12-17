New Dimensions in Defence: DPSUs Propel India's Self-Reliance
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the new defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to set benchmarks in quality, turnover, and profit, helping make India self-reliant in defence production. The restructuring of the Ordnance Factory Board aims to transform it into a productive and competitive entity.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed strong confidence that the newly established defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) are poised to set new benchmarks in quality, turnover, and profitability.
Addressing a meeting of the Consultative Committee for the defence ministry, Singh emphasized the significance of the seven state-run defence companies carved out from the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in 2021. He highlighted their mission to advance India's self-reliance in defence production.
Singh commended the DPSUs for their strides in indigenizing critical products, modernizing manufacturing facilities, and boosting MSMEs. The enterprises are showing impressive gains in productivity and quality since corporatization, he noted, predicting continued modernization and adoption of world-class technologies.
