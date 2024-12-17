Supreme Court Pushes GNIDA for Homebuyer Redressal
The Supreme Court criticized the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for mishandling homebuyer grievances, threatening a CBI probe if no plan is proposed. Following legal complications, GNIDA is advised to develop stalled projects. A PSU offers to undertake projects unresolved by the debt-laden realty firm Earth Infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a stern directive to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to formulate a concrete proposal for addressing the grievances of beleaguered homebuyers.
A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna held the GNIDA accountable for the mismanagement and warned of a potential Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe if the authority fails to propose adequate redressal measures within ten days. The homebuyers, caught in the prolonged delays of stalled housing projects, may see some relief if GNIDA takes decisive action.
In the midst of drawn-out insolvency processes, Alpha Corp Development's acquisition of projects left by Earth Infrastructure is in question as a PSU expresses willingness to step in. The Supreme Court's intervention is pivotal in ensuring homebuyers are not left adrift due to the financial and administrative lapses of involved entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands CBI Probe Over Rohingya Settlement in Jammu
BCI Calls for CBI Probe into Delhi Bar Council VP's Dubious Degree
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for CBI Probe into BJP Bribery Allegations
BJP Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged Rs 150 Crore Bribe Claim
BJP Calls for CBI Probe into Rs 150 Crore Bribery Allegations