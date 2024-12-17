Syria's Path to Economic Revival Hinges on Political Transition
UN special envoy Geir Pedersen emphasized that Syria must undergo an inclusive political transition to secure essential economic aid. International support is vital, and addressing sanctions and reconstruction can aid in recovery. His remarks were directed to the UN Security Council.
The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has articulated the critical need for an inclusive political transition in Syria as a foundation for securing much-needed economic assistance. He addressed the Security Council on Tuesday, emphasizing that international engagement is necessary for progress.
Pedersen highlighted that the global community's readiness to support Syria is apparent. The significant challenges faced by the country necessitate extensive backing, and a key aspect of this is ensuring an end to sanctions that impede economic recovery.
Furthermore, Pedersen underscored the importance of appropriate actions on designations and reconstruction efforts, which are crucial in obtaining comprehensive support for Syria's revival.
