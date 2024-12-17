Left Menu

Blast Rocks Amritsar Police Station, Raises Security Concerns

A blast occurred at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar, Punjab, in the early hours, causing panic but no injuries. This incident follows a similar attack two weeks ago. DGP Gaurav Yadav visited to oversee investigations, calling for intensified efforts against terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:08 IST
Blast Rocks Amritsar Police Station, Raises Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A blast in the Islamabad police station in Amritsar, Punjab, occurred in the early morning, triggering panic but leaving no injuries. This prompted swift action from law enforcement, as they move to identify and apprehend those responsible. The incident stirs concerns about security lapses.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav made an urgent visit to Amritsar following the event, presiding over a high-level meeting with local police officials. Yadav emphasized leveraging technical and human intelligence to solve the case effectively, similar to the resolution of previous attacks on police facilities.

As investigations continue, the DGP stressed the importance of fighting terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and street crimes. New measures include intensifying crime detection methods and utilizing a statewide helpline to combat drug trafficking through citizen cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024