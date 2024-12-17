Blast Rocks Amritsar Police Station, Raises Security Concerns

A blast in the Islamabad police station in Amritsar, Punjab, occurred in the early morning, triggering panic but leaving no injuries. This prompted swift action from law enforcement, as they move to identify and apprehend those responsible. The incident stirs concerns about security lapses.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav made an urgent visit to Amritsar following the event, presiding over a high-level meeting with local police officials. Yadav emphasized leveraging technical and human intelligence to solve the case effectively, similar to the resolution of previous attacks on police facilities.

As investigations continue, the DGP stressed the importance of fighting terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and street crimes. New measures include intensifying crime detection methods and utilizing a statewide helpline to combat drug trafficking through citizen cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)