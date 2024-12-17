Doctors Push for Justice in RG Kar Hospital Case

The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) took legal action on Tuesday to secure permission from the Calcutta High Court to demonstrate at a central Kolkata crossing. The protest aims to urge the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a supplementary chargesheet in the high-profile RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

Officials indicated that the court would likely address the application on Wednesday, after accepting it on Tuesday. Previously, the Kolkata Police had rejected the JPD's request to stage a sit-in at Doreena Crossing, anticipating traffic disruptions due to the festive season.

This case has captured national attention, as an on-duty medic at RG Kar hospital was raped and murdered, sparking widespread protests. However, the CBI missed the 90-day deadline to file charges, resulting in bail for key figures, including the hospital's ex-principal, Sandip Ghosh, and former police officer Abhijit Mondal.

