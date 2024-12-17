Left Menu

Doctors Push for Justice in RG Kar Hospital Case

The Joint Platform of Doctors has approached the Calcutta High Court to permit a protest at a central Kolkata location, demanding the CBI submit a supplementary chargesheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The Kolkata Police had previously denied the demonstration request, citing traffic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) took legal action on Tuesday to secure permission from the Calcutta High Court to demonstrate at a central Kolkata crossing. The protest aims to urge the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a supplementary chargesheet in the high-profile RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

Officials indicated that the court would likely address the application on Wednesday, after accepting it on Tuesday. Previously, the Kolkata Police had rejected the JPD's request to stage a sit-in at Doreena Crossing, anticipating traffic disruptions due to the festive season.

This case has captured national attention, as an on-duty medic at RG Kar hospital was raped and murdered, sparking widespread protests. However, the CBI missed the 90-day deadline to file charges, resulting in bail for key figures, including the hospital's ex-principal, Sandip Ghosh, and former police officer Abhijit Mondal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

