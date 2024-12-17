West Bengal Launches 'Banglar Bari': A Homegrown Housing Initiative
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the 'Banglar Bari' scheme, providing state-funded housing to over 28 lakh beneficiaries. This initiative comes after alleged delays in central funding for the Awas Yojana. The state has committed to cover the costs for identified beneficiaries by December.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken matters into her own hands, launching the 'Banglar Bari' scheme to address housing needs in the state. The move follows accusations that the central government failed to release funds for the Awas Yojana for three consecutive years.
The 'Banglar Bari' initiative will be entirely state-funded and aims to benefit more than 28 lakh people, identified in a comprehensive survey by the state government. Banerjee announced that by December, 1.2 lakh rupees would be disbursed to each beneficiary, with the first instalment of Rs 60,000 already transferred to 12 lakh bank accounts.
Expressing frustration over the lack of central support, Banerjee emphasized the state's commitment to fulfill the remaining housing needs, despite the financial burden. She projected a total expense of Rs 14,773 crore for the project, pledging to cover costs until the central funds of Rs 24,000 crore are received.
