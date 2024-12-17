Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Holds Buffer Zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israeli forces will maintain control over the buffer zone along the Syrian border, particularly on Mount Hermon, until a new security arrangement is established. This decision has drawn criticism for potentially violating a 1974 ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:13 IST
Tensions Rise as Israel Holds Buffer Zone
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a move that has sparked international debate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli forces will retain their presence in a buffer zone on the Syrian border, particularly at the strategic Mount Hermon summit. Speaking from the summit, Netanyahu emphasized that the decision is crucial for Israel's security until a satisfactory security arrangement is reached.

Netanyahu, who first set foot on the mountain as a soldier 53 years ago, underscored the heightened significance of Mount Hermon in context of recent developments. His remarks come amidst growing tensions and criticisms from international players who argue that Israel's actions might contravene a 1974 ceasefire agreement.

The capture and hold on the buffer zone have fueled allegations against Israel, with critics suggesting that the country is leveraging Syria's internal chaos to secure territorial gains, potentially destabilizing an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024