In a move that has sparked international debate, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli forces will retain their presence in a buffer zone on the Syrian border, particularly at the strategic Mount Hermon summit. Speaking from the summit, Netanyahu emphasized that the decision is crucial for Israel's security until a satisfactory security arrangement is reached.

Netanyahu, who first set foot on the mountain as a soldier 53 years ago, underscored the heightened significance of Mount Hermon in context of recent developments. His remarks come amidst growing tensions and criticisms from international players who argue that Israel's actions might contravene a 1974 ceasefire agreement.

The capture and hold on the buffer zone have fueled allegations against Israel, with critics suggesting that the country is leveraging Syria's internal chaos to secure territorial gains, potentially destabilizing an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)