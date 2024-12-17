Cartel Conflict: Hidden Explosives and Rising Casualties in Michoacan

An improvised land mine, likely planted by drug cartels, has claimed the lives of two Mexican soldiers and injured five others, according to Mexico's defense secretary.

General Ricardo Trevilla reported that similar devices have previously caused six fatalities since 2018, though he did not confirm whether these were caused by drone-dropped bombs or roadside explosions, both utilized by criminal gangs in Mexico.

The Mexican army identified the United Cartels, inclusive of the local Viagras gang, as responsible for Monday's attack. This cartel, and its rival, the Jalisco cartel, have been embroiled in violent disputes over territory, employing tactics that include roadside bombs and pillbox fortifications.

