Left Menu

Legal Loopholes: The Battle Over US Aid to Israel

A lawsuit filed by Palestinians and American relatives claims the US State Department has created loopholes for Israel, allowing it to bypass US law limiting military aid to countries accused of human rights abuses. The issue is particularly sensitive given civilian deaths in Gaza during the conflict with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:20 IST
Legal Loopholes: The Battle Over US Aid to Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A new lawsuit alleges that the US State Department has crafted exceptions allowing Israel to receive military aid despite allegations of human rights abuses, a claim supported by former State Department officials and architects of the Leahy law.

The legal challenge seeks to address perceived inconsistencies in the application of US law, emphasizing the controversial provision of US military assistance to Israel amid civilian casualties in Gaza. Plaintiffs, including a former Gaza teacher now displaced, argue that existing barriers prevent accountability.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken denies bias, arguing Israel does not receive preferential treatment, the lawsuit highlights a tense political landscape during the Biden administration, with implications for both domestic and international support for US-Israel relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024