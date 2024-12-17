Legal Loopholes: The Battle Over US Aid to Israel

A new lawsuit alleges that the US State Department has crafted exceptions allowing Israel to receive military aid despite allegations of human rights abuses, a claim supported by former State Department officials and architects of the Leahy law.

The legal challenge seeks to address perceived inconsistencies in the application of US law, emphasizing the controversial provision of US military assistance to Israel amid civilian casualties in Gaza. Plaintiffs, including a former Gaza teacher now displaced, argue that existing barriers prevent accountability.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken denies bias, arguing Israel does not receive preferential treatment, the lawsuit highlights a tense political landscape during the Biden administration, with implications for both domestic and international support for US-Israel relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)