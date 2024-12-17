Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Bust: Baramulla Official Nabbed

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Nisar Ahmad Wani, a clerk at the Fire and Emergency Service Department in Baramulla, for allegedly accepting a bribe to issue a no objection certificate for opening a timber sale depot. The case falls under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau scored a significant victory Tuesday with the arrest of an official from the Fire and Emergency Service Department in Baramulla. The official, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wani, was reportedly caught red-handed in the act of demanding and accepting a bribe.

According to an agency spokesman, the arrest was made following a complaint by a citizen who alleged that Wani demanded Rs 5000 to issue a no objection certificate (NOC). This certificate was necessary for the complainant to open a timber sale depot in Baramulla.

After discreet verification by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, it was found that Wani's actions indeed violated Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case is now under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

