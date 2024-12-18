Stormy Winter Session Set to Unfold in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

As Himachal Pradesh approaches the four-day Winter Session of its Assembly at Tapovan, near Dharamshala, tensions are running high. The opposition BJP is prepared to challenge the Congress government on what it claims are unmet election promises.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has criticized the government's celebrations of two years in office, arguing that the administration has failed to deliver on its commitments. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu maintains that his government is prepared to address the opposition's concerns.

In brief remarks made before the session, Thakur expressed dissatisfaction with the short duration of the meeting, viewing it as a government tactic to dodge responsibility. He also noted internal BJP discord, claiming it had led to his absence from an all-party meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)