Left Menu

High-Profile Manhattan Murder: Luigi Mangione Indicted

Luigi Mangione has been indicted for the murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street. The Ivy League-educated suspect, allegedly suffering from chronic back pain, was apprehended after a five-day manhunt and faces multiple charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:56 IST
High-Profile Manhattan Murder: Luigi Mangione Indicted

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, has been indicted for murder, according to prosecutors.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated, 'This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated,' as he announced the charges against Mangione, who was apprehended on December 9 after a five-day manhunt.

Mangione, who suffers from chronic back pain, faces charges of first and second-degree murder, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, though it is yet unclear how his health issues relate to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024