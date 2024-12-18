High-Profile Manhattan Murder: Luigi Mangione Indicted
Luigi Mangione has been indicted for the murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street. The Ivy League-educated suspect, allegedly suffering from chronic back pain, was apprehended after a five-day manhunt and faces multiple charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, has been indicted for murder, according to prosecutors.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated, 'This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated,' as he announced the charges against Mangione, who was apprehended on December 9 after a five-day manhunt.
Mangione, who suffers from chronic back pain, faces charges of first and second-degree murder, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, though it is yet unclear how his health issues relate to the crime.
