Justice Served: U.S. Government Settles 'Rape Club' Prison Lawsuits
The U.S. government will pay nearly USD 116 million to settle lawsuits from over 100 women alleging sexual abuse at a federal prison in California, notorious as the 'rape club.' Each woman will receive an average of about USD 1.1 million, with broader reforms also agreed upon.
The U.S. government has agreed to a substantial settlement, totaling nearly USD 116 million, to address lawsuits from over 100 women alleging sexual abuse at the notorious Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. This facility had been colloquially dubbed the 'rape club' due to rampant staff-on-inmate sexual misconduct.
The Justice Department's settlement provisions will see each of the 103 women awarded approximately USD 1.1 million. This follows resolutions in a parallel class-action lawsuit mandating oversight measures, including a monitor and public acknowledgment of abuse, aimed at reforming the Bureau of Prisons.
In response to the settlement, former inmates like Aimee Chavira expressed a mix of hope and frustration, stating that financial compensation can't erase the trauma endured. The closure of FCI Dublin is independent of the settlement, which seeks to address the broader systemic issues of sexual abuse within the federal prison system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
