Path to Peace: Nearing a Ceasefire in Gaza

Talks in Cairo, with U.S., Egypt, and Qatar as mediators, show progress toward a ceasefire deal to end the 14-month Gaza war. Hostages may be freed as part of an agreement in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Caution remains, but optimism grows as negotiations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations in Cairo are advancing toward a crucial agreement that could end the 14-month-long conflict in Gaza, sources close to the discussions revealed on Tuesday. The deal aims to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails.

Mediators from the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have intensified efforts to reach a consensus before President Joe Biden leaves office. CIA Director William Burns is set to meet with Qatar's Prime Minister in Doha to resolve outstanding issues between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the promising development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reported to be overseeing military affairs from a strategic location in Syria, adding complexity to the situation. While optimism is tangible, history prompts caution as earlier talks have faltered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

