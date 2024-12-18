Left Menu

High-Profile Assassination of Russian General in Moscow

A top Russian general, accused by Ukraine of chemical weapons use, was assassinated in Moscow. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter. The attack, claimed by Ukraine's SBU, marks the most high-profile assassination of a Russian military officer by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:29 IST
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov

In a shocking development, a senior Russian military official has been assassinated in Moscow, sparking a tense geopolitical dispute. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed in a bomb attack on Tuesday morning.

The Ukrainian SBU intelligence service claimed responsibility for the hit, accusing Kirillov of using chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces. The general was targeted outside an apartment building by an explosive device planted in an electric scooter.

This high-profile assassination is part of a string of targeted killings that Moscow attributes to Ukraine. It notably heightens the diplomatic strife, as Russian officials vow retaliation while denying the use of chemical weapons on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

