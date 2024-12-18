Left Menu

Bain Capital Eyes Acquisition of Sizzling Platter in $1 Billion Deal

Bain Capital is negotiating to acquire Sizzling Platter, an operator of restaurant franchises like Little Caesars and Jersey Mike's, for over $1 billion. Sizzling Platter, partnered with UBS and Deutsche Bank for the sale, expects to earn $175 million EBITDA this year, managing over 750 locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 04:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 04:00 IST
Bain Capital Eyes Acquisition of Sizzling Platter in $1 Billion Deal

Bain Capital is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Sizzling Platter, a prominent operator of restaurant franchises, for more than $1 billion, including debt. This acquisition bid reflects Bain's strategic interests in expanding its footprint in the restaurant franchise sector.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sizzling Platter operates franchise brands like Little Caesars, Dunkin', and Jersey Mike's, boasting over 750 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. The company anticipates generating around $175 million in EBITDA this year, as per anonymous sources amidst ongoing confidential discussions.

Investment banks UBS and Deutsche Bank are facilitating the sale process. Meanwhile, CapitalSpring, the current owner of Sizzling Platter, along with Bain, UBS, and Deutsche Bank, have declined to comment on the proceedings. Historically, private equity firms have shown strong interest in franchises because of their steady cash flows and operational cost efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024