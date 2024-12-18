Bain Capital Eyes Acquisition of Sizzling Platter in $1 Billion Deal

Bain Capital is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Sizzling Platter, a prominent operator of restaurant franchises, for more than $1 billion, including debt. This acquisition bid reflects Bain's strategic interests in expanding its footprint in the restaurant franchise sector.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sizzling Platter operates franchise brands like Little Caesars, Dunkin', and Jersey Mike's, boasting over 750 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. The company anticipates generating around $175 million in EBITDA this year, as per anonymous sources amidst ongoing confidential discussions.

Investment banks UBS and Deutsche Bank are facilitating the sale process. Meanwhile, CapitalSpring, the current owner of Sizzling Platter, along with Bain, UBS, and Deutsche Bank, have declined to comment on the proceedings. Historically, private equity firms have shown strong interest in franchises because of their steady cash flows and operational cost efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)