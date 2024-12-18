Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe into Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

The Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu's appeal against transferring the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy investigation to the CBI. The Madras High Court had previously ordered the transfer, highlighting the need for an impartial inquiry. Sixty-seven people died from consuming illicit alcohol in this significant case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:20 IST
Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe into Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has rejected the Tamil Nadu government's plea against a Madras High Court order that transferred the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the CBI.

The incident, involving the death of 67 individuals due to illicit liquor consumption, has prompted urgent calls for a thorough and unbiased investigation. The Madras High Court identified this case as particularly rare, necessitating CBI intervention.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, affirmed there was no substantial reason to overturn the well-reasoned judgment of the High Court. Consequently, the Special Leave Petitions were dismissed, compelling state police to cooperate fully with the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024