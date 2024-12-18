Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe into Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has rejected the Tamil Nadu government's plea against a Madras High Court order that transferred the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the CBI.

The incident, involving the death of 67 individuals due to illicit liquor consumption, has prompted urgent calls for a thorough and unbiased investigation. The Madras High Court identified this case as particularly rare, necessitating CBI intervention.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, affirmed there was no substantial reason to overturn the well-reasoned judgment of the High Court. Consequently, the Special Leave Petitions were dismissed, compelling state police to cooperate fully with the CBI.

