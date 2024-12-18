Bridging Tensions: India-China Border Talks Unfold
India and China's Special Representatives, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, met to address peace along the Line of Actual Control and restore bilateral ties strained by a military standoff. The talks, happening after five years, follow commitments made by PM Modi and President Xi.
India and China's Special Representatives, Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, convened on Wednesday to address various issues, including maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control and restoring bilateral ties disrupted for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.
Leading the Indian delegation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived on Tuesday for the 23rd round of talks, the first since 2019. Discussions kicked off at 10 AM China time, focusing on rebuilding ties following the recent disengagement agreement in eastern Ladakh.
China voiced optimism ahead of the talks, expressing readiness to adhere to commitments reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the recent BRICS summit. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman highlighted China's sincerity in resolving differences.
