Bridging Tensions: India-China Border Talks Unfold

India and China's Special Representatives, Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, convened on Wednesday to address various issues, including maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control and restoring bilateral ties disrupted for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Leading the Indian delegation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived on Tuesday for the 23rd round of talks, the first since 2019. Discussions kicked off at 10 AM China time, focusing on rebuilding ties following the recent disengagement agreement in eastern Ladakh.

China voiced optimism ahead of the talks, expressing readiness to adhere to commitments reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the recent BRICS summit. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman highlighted China's sincerity in resolving differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)