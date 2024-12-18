Left Menu

Borders of Change: Israel's Strategic Moves in Syria

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that Israeli troops will remain in Syrian territory indefinitely, following the toppling of President Bashar Assad. This move adds to Israel's history of shifting borders and occupation, drawing international concern. Israel's presence in Syria is claimed to be temporary and defensive.

Updated: 18-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:37 IST
Borders of Change: Israel's Strategic Moves in Syria
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a move that could redefine regional dynamics, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Syrian territory, stating Israeli troops would stay indefinitely. The remarks come amid the backdrop of Syria's President Bashar Assad's recent downfall, which has opened new uncertainties in border alignments.

Since its inception in 1948, Israel's borders have been fluid, frequently altered through conflicts and treaties. The latest entry into Syria is painted as a defensive act to secure Israel from internal Syrian threats amidst the ongoing power vacuum.

Israel's action has attracted international scrutiny, with countries like Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, along with the UN, voicing concerns. Talks of prolonged military presence and settlement expansions are being met with criticism both locally and abroad, marking another complex chapter in Middle East geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

