Musk Addresses Starlink's Non-Operation Amid Key Seizures in India
Elon Musk has clarified that Starlink satellite internet services are inactive in India. This statement comes after recent incidents where Indian authorities seized two Starlink devices, implicating one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling case. While Starlink aims to offer satellite broadband services in India, it must first address significant security concerns.
Musk responded late Tuesday to a post by the Indian Army concerning a December 13 search operation in Manipur, a region grappling with ongoing communal conflict. The post featured images of confiscated weapons and a satellite dish bearing the Starlink logo. According to anonymous military sources, the Starlink device was reportedly in use by a militant group.
The device is thought to have been smuggled from Myanmar, where conflict has also been reported, despite Starlink having no operations there. Further compounding the issue, Indian authorities recently demanded details of a Starlink device involved in the record $4.2 billion methamphetamine seizure. The internet equipment allegedly aided smugglers in navigating their routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
