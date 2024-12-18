Left Menu

Musk Addresses Starlink's Non-Operation Amid Key Seizures in India

Elon Musk confirms that Starlink internet services are not operational in India following recent seizures of its devices linked to armed conflict zones and drug smuggling. With no prior operation in India, the company is addressing security concerns as it seeks approval to provide satellite broadband services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:55 IST
Musk Addresses Starlink's Non-Operation Amid Key Seizures in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk has clarified that Starlink satellite internet services are inactive in India. This statement comes after recent incidents where Indian authorities seized two Starlink devices, implicating one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling case. While Starlink aims to offer satellite broadband services in India, it must first address significant security concerns.

Musk responded late Tuesday to a post by the Indian Army concerning a December 13 search operation in Manipur, a region grappling with ongoing communal conflict. The post featured images of confiscated weapons and a satellite dish bearing the Starlink logo. According to anonymous military sources, the Starlink device was reportedly in use by a militant group.

The device is thought to have been smuggled from Myanmar, where conflict has also been reported, despite Starlink having no operations there. Further compounding the issue, Indian authorities recently demanded details of a Starlink device involved in the record $4.2 billion methamphetamine seizure. The internet equipment allegedly aided smugglers in navigating their routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024