Controversy Erupts Over Lecturer Promotions in UP's Technical Education Department

Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Patel faces allegations of irregularities in lecturer promotions within the technical education department. Defiantly addressing the accusations, Patel accuses junior information department officers of attempting defamation. He vows Apna Dal (S) will continue championing social justice despite conspiracies. Allegations suggest recruitment bias favoring certain candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:38 IST
Amid allegations of irregularities in the lecturer promotions of Uttar Pradesh's technical education department, Minister Ashish Patel is under scrutiny. Accused of permitting promotions over direct recruitment, which might disadvantage certain communities, Patel remains defiant and accuses fellow officials of engaging in defamation tactics.

In response to protests by Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) member Pallavi Patel, who demanded a thorough investigation, Patel questioned who facilitated nocturnal entry into the state's secured assembly premises. He warned against any attempts to silence voices advocating for social justice, emphasizing his readiness to combat any conspiracies.

Patel insisted that the accusations are part of a broader plot against him and highlighted his lineage to emphasize his unwavering resolve. Despite the ongoing controversies, he assured that Apna Dal (S) will persist in addressing social justice issues, including alleged irregularities in recruitment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

