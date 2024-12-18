Controversy Erupts Over Lecturer Promotions in UP's Technical Education Department

Amid allegations of irregularities in the lecturer promotions of Uttar Pradesh's technical education department, Minister Ashish Patel is under scrutiny. Accused of permitting promotions over direct recruitment, which might disadvantage certain communities, Patel remains defiant and accuses fellow officials of engaging in defamation tactics.

In response to protests by Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) member Pallavi Patel, who demanded a thorough investigation, Patel questioned who facilitated nocturnal entry into the state's secured assembly premises. He warned against any attempts to silence voices advocating for social justice, emphasizing his readiness to combat any conspiracies.

Patel insisted that the accusations are part of a broader plot against him and highlighted his lineage to emphasize his unwavering resolve. Despite the ongoing controversies, he assured that Apna Dal (S) will persist in addressing social justice issues, including alleged irregularities in recruitment processes.

