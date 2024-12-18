International Airport Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seizure Shocks Officials

In a significant bust, customs officers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport intercepted a passenger carrying 5.56 kg of hydroponic weed, estimated to be worth Rs 5.56 crore. The illicit substance was cleverly hidden inside food packets within the traveler's baggage.

This operation unfolded early Tuesday morning, following a tip-off that prompted customs personnel to lay a strategic trap to capture the smuggler. Upon conducting a thorough search of the passenger's belongings, officials uncovered the concealed cannabis, grown via a hydroponic method that uses water rather than soil.

The suspect has since been detained and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The discovery of such a potent form of cannabis, which some equate to cocaine, highlights ongoing concerns over sophisticated drug trafficking methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)