Left Menu

Phosphorus Allegations: The War of Words Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia has accused Ukraine of using white phosphorus munitions from drones in September. Ukrainian officials vehemently deny these claims, stating it is Russia that has utilized such prohibited substances. Both countries have exchanged accusations, highlighting the ongoing blame game in the conflict intensifying across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:06 IST
Phosphorus Allegations: The War of Words Between Russia and Ukraine
Russian National Guard Image Credit:

In a fresh round of allegations, Russia has accused Ukraine of deploying white phosphorus munitions using drones in September, a claim strongly denied by Kyiv. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that law enforcement agencies possess 'irrefutable' evidence of this usage, though specifics were not disclosed.

Ukraine, however, has firmly rejected these accusations, countering that it is actually Russia that has been deploying prohibited chemical substances on the battlefield. In a statement, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi described the Russian claims as 'false and nonsensical.'

The latest exchange underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations, as Ukraine emphasizes its compliance with international regulations against the spread of mass destruction weapons. Meanwhile, accusations continue to fuel the hostile narrative of this prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024