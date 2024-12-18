In a fresh round of allegations, Russia has accused Ukraine of deploying white phosphorus munitions using drones in September, a claim strongly denied by Kyiv. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that law enforcement agencies possess 'irrefutable' evidence of this usage, though specifics were not disclosed.

Ukraine, however, has firmly rejected these accusations, countering that it is actually Russia that has been deploying prohibited chemical substances on the battlefield. In a statement, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi described the Russian claims as 'false and nonsensical.'

The latest exchange underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations, as Ukraine emphasizes its compliance with international regulations against the spread of mass destruction weapons. Meanwhile, accusations continue to fuel the hostile narrative of this prolonged conflict.

