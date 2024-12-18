Phosphorus Allegations: The War of Words Between Russia and Ukraine
Russia has accused Ukraine of using white phosphorus munitions from drones in September. Ukrainian officials vehemently deny these claims, stating it is Russia that has utilized such prohibited substances. Both countries have exchanged accusations, highlighting the ongoing blame game in the conflict intensifying across the region.
In a fresh round of allegations, Russia has accused Ukraine of deploying white phosphorus munitions using drones in September, a claim strongly denied by Kyiv. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that law enforcement agencies possess 'irrefutable' evidence of this usage, though specifics were not disclosed.
Ukraine, however, has firmly rejected these accusations, countering that it is actually Russia that has been deploying prohibited chemical substances on the battlefield. In a statement, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi described the Russian claims as 'false and nonsensical.'
The latest exchange underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations, as Ukraine emphasizes its compliance with international regulations against the spread of mass destruction weapons. Meanwhile, accusations continue to fuel the hostile narrative of this prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
