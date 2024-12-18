Left Menu

India-China Relations: A New Chapter Begins

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks after a five-year gap, aiming to normalize ties disrupted by military standoffs. Both sides discussed managing peace along the LAC and agreed on disengagement terms, signaling a possible advancement in India-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:07 IST
In a pivotal moment for India-China relations, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met to renew the Special Representatives dialogue, focusing on restoring ties disrupted by a military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting marks the first structured engagement between the two nations in five years.

The talks, which commenced following a lengthy hiatus, revolved around maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and implementing recent disengagement agreements. This initiative follows the leaders' consensus during a previous meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

China expressed its commitment to working with India to honor these agreements and address boundary disputes, while India looks towards re-establishing stable and healthy bilateral relations. This dialogue, part of the Special Representatives mechanism, despite past challenges, is seen as a useful tool in mitigating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

