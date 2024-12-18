Contentious Conflict: Protests Erupt Over Arunachal's Siang Dam Project

Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has become a focal point of public dissent, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu dismissing claims of misinformation by external activists. As he inaugurated infrastructure projects in Banderdewa, Khandu reiterated the project's significance beyond just being a dam.

Despite assurances from the state, protests erupted in Komkar Village amid allegations from locals regarding displacement and ecological concerns. Protesters demonstrated against government actions, citing rights violations and demanding the project's suspension.

Past legal challenges also surfaced, with critics pointing to a 2022 ruling by the Gauhati High Court that halted similar dam projects on the Siang River. Tensions remain high as activists and local community members continue to voice their opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)