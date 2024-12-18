Uttarakhand Leads the Way: First State to Implement Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand will become India's first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in January 2025, as announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The groundwork was completed after the state assembly passed the UCC Bill in February 2024. This law aims to ensure equality and empower women and children.
Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code starting January 2025, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced this week.
The decision follows extensive preparations by the state government, including the formation of a five-member expert committee led by retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee's recommendations led to the UCC Bill's passage in February 2024.
The implementation aims to empower women and children, aligning with the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Additionally, an online portal and mobile app will facilitate the public's access to services related to the UCC.
