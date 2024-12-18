Left Menu

Punjab Unites Against Drugs: A Call to Action

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urges a mass campaign against drug abuse. At a meeting in Punjab Agricultural University, he emphasized community involvement and announced a 10-day walkathon. Kataria called it a shared responsibility to restore Punjab's glory and contribute to a drug-free future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:56 IST
Gulab Chand Kataria
  • Country:
  • India

Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria has made a powerful appeal to the public, urging them to join a comprehensive campaign to eliminate drug abuse in the state.

During a session at Punjab Agricultural University with multi-faith leaders and educational heads, Kataria highlighted Punjab's historic role as a land of gurus and martyrs who sacrificed for the country. He urged citizens to honor this legacy by participating in a mass awareness drive against narcotics.

Kataria announced an upcoming 10-day walkathon aimed at spreading anti-drug messages statewide in January, and emphasized the vital role women can play in this mission. He stressed that the fight against drugs cannot rely solely on government efforts and called for communal collaboration to achieve a drug-free future, thus contributing to a stronger Punjab and a developed India.

