Tragedy at Sea: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Mumbai Coast

A boat carrying 56 passengers capsized off the coast of Mumbai, India's financial capital, on Wednesday, as per a statement from local authorities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that 21 people were rescued, but sadly, one person was declared dead. Rescue efforts are still underway, with local TV broadcasting rescue workers in lifejackets nearby.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the boat, named Neelkamal, was heading towards the Elephanta caves, a well-known tourist attraction, when the incident took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)