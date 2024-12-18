Tragedy at Sea: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Mumbai Coast
A boat carrying 56 people capsized near Mumbai's coast on Wednesday. With 21 people rescued, one was found dead. The vessel was en route to Elephanta caves, a tourist site when the incident occurred. Rescue operations continue as local authorities manage the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:06 IST
A boat carrying 56 passengers capsized off the coast of Mumbai, India's financial capital, on Wednesday, as per a statement from local authorities.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that 21 people were rescued, but sadly, one person was declared dead. Rescue efforts are still underway, with local TV broadcasting rescue workers in lifejackets nearby.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the boat, named Neelkamal, was heading towards the Elephanta caves, a well-known tourist attraction, when the incident took place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- boat
- Neelkamal
- rescue
- Elephanta caves
- capsize
- tourism
- India
- coast
- Brihanmumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PANDA GO! FEST HK: A Roaring Success for Hong Kong's Tourism
New Zealand Tourism Surges with 30% Increase in Visitor Spend
Taj Mahal Bomb Scare: Tourism Office Receives Hoax Threat
Bihar to Build World-Class Eye Hospital and Boost Tourism
Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway: A Marvel of Modern Engineering Boosting Tourism in Mandi