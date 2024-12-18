Clash in Gaza: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Gain Traction

The United States, with the help of Arab mediators, intensified efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, where ongoing violence has resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians overnight due to Israeli airstrikes.

Negotiations in Cairo suggest a potential deal to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners may be close at hand, despite disagreements over certain clauses. Meanwhile, inconclusive talks and continued hostilities in towns like Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun persist.

Allegations of ethnic cleansing and reported casualties add to the complexity of the situation, as the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar push for a resolution before political changes in U.S. leadership, and CIA officials engage in diplomatic discussions abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)