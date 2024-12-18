Left Menu

Clash in Gaza: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Gain Traction

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are showing promise, with the United States and Arab mediators involved in negotiations. However, aerial strikes and accusations of ethnic cleansing underscore the ongoing tensions, as both sides remain firm on key conditions.

18-12-2024
The United States, with the help of Arab mediators, intensified efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, where ongoing violence has resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians overnight due to Israeli airstrikes.

Negotiations in Cairo suggest a potential deal to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners may be close at hand, despite disagreements over certain clauses. Meanwhile, inconclusive talks and continued hostilities in towns like Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun persist.

Allegations of ethnic cleansing and reported casualties add to the complexity of the situation, as the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar push for a resolution before political changes in U.S. leadership, and CIA officials engage in diplomatic discussions abroad.

