Russia Ready for Diplomatic Dialogue with the U.S.

In a statement on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow is open to evaluating any proposals from the United States aimed at restoring normal relations between the two nations. This declaration signifies Russia's willingness to engage in diplomatic dialogue amidst recent tensions.

Despite Russia's openness, Ryabkov noted that Moscow has yet to receive a reply from Washington regarding its request for the approval of Russia's new ambassador to the United States. This diplomatic delay underscores the ongoing complexities between the two countries.

The situation remains a significant point of interest for global affairs, as the future of U.S.-Russia relations could have substantial impacts on international diplomacy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)