Balancing Development and Sustainability: Lok Sabha Speaker's Call

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need to balance development and sustainability to address climate change effectively.

Speaking at the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course for the 2023-25 batch of Indian Forest Service trainees at the Parliament House Complex, Birla highlighted India's lead through Mission LiFE, focusing on environmentally conscious living.

He noted the cultural reverence for nature in India, reflected in policies that boost forest parks and tourism. Birla expressed optimism about the capability of technology-savvy officers to tackle environmental challenges and urged them to understand legislative functions and appropriate use of forest resources.

