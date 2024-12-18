Left Menu

Balancing Development and Sustainability: Lok Sabha Speaker's Call

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for balanced development and sustainability to address climate change. Speaking at a course for Indian Forest Service trainees, he emphasized the importance of respecting nature and urged young officers to utilize forest resources wisely. The course aims to build understanding in parliamentary processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need to balance development and sustainability to address climate change effectively.

Speaking at the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course for the 2023-25 batch of Indian Forest Service trainees at the Parliament House Complex, Birla highlighted India's lead through Mission LiFE, focusing on environmentally conscious living.

He noted the cultural reverence for nature in India, reflected in policies that boost forest parks and tourism. Birla expressed optimism about the capability of technology-savvy officers to tackle environmental challenges and urged them to understand legislative functions and appropriate use of forest resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

