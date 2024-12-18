Balancing Development and Sustainability: Lok Sabha Speaker's Call
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for balanced development and sustainability to address climate change. Speaking at a course for Indian Forest Service trainees, he emphasized the importance of respecting nature and urged young officers to utilize forest resources wisely. The course aims to build understanding in parliamentary processes.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need to balance development and sustainability to address climate change effectively.
Speaking at the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course for the 2023-25 batch of Indian Forest Service trainees at the Parliament House Complex, Birla highlighted India's lead through Mission LiFE, focusing on environmentally conscious living.
He noted the cultural reverence for nature in India, reflected in policies that boost forest parks and tourism. Birla expressed optimism about the capability of technology-savvy officers to tackle environmental challenges and urged them to understand legislative functions and appropriate use of forest resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Landmark EU Decision: Balancing Trade and Environmental Commitments
Teen Sedentarism: The Global Impact of Environment and Technology
Waste management firm Blue Planet acquires NZ-based Smart Environmental Group
Delhi govt issues guideline to foster supportive, welcoming classroom environment
Collaborative, holistic approach essential for effective enforcement of environmental judgments: Justice Prakash Shrivastava