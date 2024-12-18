Return to Shore: Indian Fishermen Repatriated from Bahrain

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain declared on Wednesday that 28 Indian fishermen have been repatriated after their sentences were reduced. Initially sentenced to six months, their terms were cut to three months after intervention.

The embassy used the Indian Community Welfare Fund to provide both legal assistance and facilitate the fishermen's return travel. The embassy emphasized that the well-being of Indian nationals remains a top priority.

Acknowledging the cooperation from Bahraini authorities, the embassy expressed gratitude via a social media post, highlighting the swift response and consular access provided. The released fishermen are wished a safe journey home to their families in India.

