Tragic Toll: Lives Lost in Sewer and Septic Tanks

In the past five years, 419 individuals died in sewer and septic tanks, as reported by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi accounted for the highest fatalities. The government clarified that no deaths were due to manual scavenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry recently announced that 419 individuals have tragically died in sewer and septic tanks over the last five years.

In response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State Ramdas Athawale confirmed in a written reply that there were no reported fatalities specifically attributed to manual scavenging.

States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi reported the highest numbers of deaths, with figures reaching 67, 63, 49, 49, and 34, respectively.

