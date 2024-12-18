Tragic Toll: Lives Lost in Sewer and Septic Tanks

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry recently announced that 419 individuals have tragically died in sewer and septic tanks over the last five years.

In response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State Ramdas Athawale confirmed in a written reply that there were no reported fatalities specifically attributed to manual scavenging.

States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi reported the highest numbers of deaths, with figures reaching 67, 63, 49, 49, and 34, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)