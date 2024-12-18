Russian Air Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Missile Attack
Russian air defense successfully intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack in Rostov, southern Russia. Out of four missiles, three were shot down with no reported casualties, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. The situation was communicated via Telegram.
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent escalation of conflict, Russian air defense systems have reportedly repelled a missile attack by Ukrainian forces in the Rostov region of southern Russia. The interception comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations.
Local governor Yuri Slyusar announced via Telegram that out of four missiles fired, three were successfully shot down. The initial reports suggest that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
The incident underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, as both countries continue to engage in military confrontations. Slyusar's statement sought to reassure residents about their safety following the attempted strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- air defence
- Ukrainian
- missile
- attack
- Rostov
- region
- Yuri Slyusar
- Telegram
- casualties
ALSO READ
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks
Ternopil in Darkness After Russian Drone Attack
Weekend of Clashes: Security Forces Counter Multiple Militant Attacks in Pakistan
India Emerges as Top Target for Mobile Malware Attacks
Ukraine's Air Force Foils Major Drone Attack