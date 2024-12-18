Russian Air Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Missile Attack

In a recent escalation of conflict, Russian air defense systems have reportedly repelled a missile attack by Ukrainian forces in the Rostov region of southern Russia. The interception comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations.

Local governor Yuri Slyusar announced via Telegram that out of four missiles fired, three were successfully shot down. The initial reports suggest that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The incident underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, as both countries continue to engage in military confrontations. Slyusar's statement sought to reassure residents about their safety following the attempted strike.

