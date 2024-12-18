Left Menu

Russian Air Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Missile Attack

Russian air defense successfully intercepted a Ukrainian missile attack in Rostov, southern Russia. Out of four missiles, three were shot down with no reported casualties, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. The situation was communicated via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:30 IST
Russian Air Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Missile Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent escalation of conflict, Russian air defense systems have reportedly repelled a missile attack by Ukrainian forces in the Rostov region of southern Russia. The interception comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations.

Local governor Yuri Slyusar announced via Telegram that out of four missiles fired, three were successfully shot down. The initial reports suggest that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The incident underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, as both countries continue to engage in military confrontations. Slyusar's statement sought to reassure residents about their safety following the attempted strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024