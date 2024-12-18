Karnataka CM Clamps Down on Unauthorized Transfers

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has reinforced a directive stating that government officials must seek his approval before executing any intra-departmental transfers. This move follows the conclusion of the general transfer period.

According to an administrative note, if transfers are considered necessary for administrative or public interest, prior consent from the Chief Minister is mandatory. Any unilateral decisions made without this directive's compliance will hold Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and department heads accountable, with potential disciplinary repercussions.

The Chief Minister's office has observed a trend of officials submitting files for ex-post facto approval, undermining the directive. To curb this practice, strict adherence to the protocol has been re-emphasized, instructing all relevant personnel to refrain from issuing transfer orders without the Chief Minister's explicit permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)