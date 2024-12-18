Left Menu

Journey of Hope: Hamida's Reunion After Decades

Hamida Bano spent over 22 years in Pakistan after being deceived by an agent promising a job in the Gulf. Thanks to the efforts of activists from both nations, she finally returned to Mumbai. Hamida now cautions others about seeking jobs abroad via unofficial channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:49 IST
After spending more than two decades in Pakistan under false pretenses, 73-year-old Hamida Bano returned to her hometown Mumbai, advising job seekers abroad to use official channels. She was duped by an agent in 2002, leading her to live in Pakistan for 22 years.

Hamida's arduous journey was aided by activists across borders. A chance meeting with Pakistani activist Waliullah Maroof revived her hopes. Their networking efforts eventually connected Hamida with her family in Mumbai through a video call, marking the beginning of her homecoming.

With gratitude, Hamida recalls the support she received from locals during her ordeal and emphasizes the importance of following proper protocols to avoid similar experiences. Her story serves as a poignant warning against relying on unofficial channels for employment abroad.

