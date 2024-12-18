Eminent Voices Advocate for Peace and Democracy in Bangladesh

In a remarkable display of international concern, a group of over 650 eminent figures, including former judges, bureaucrats, and ambassadors, have penned an open letter to the people of Bangladesh, urging them to uphold peace and friendship with India.

The letter, signed by figures such as former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi, calls for an immediate cessation of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, warning of the potential spillover of chaos across borders. The signatories, including retired judges and ambassadors, stress the importance of maintaining a trustful relationship with India for long-term regional stability.

The letter notes the alarming deterioration in Bangladesh's governance, marked by enforced resignations and anarchy. It advocates for restoring democracy and secularism, including the rights of minorities, and emphasizes the need for early, fair, and inclusive elections to resolve the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)