Doctor's Downfall: ECL Medic Sentenced for Decade-Old Bribery Case

A West Bengal court sentenced Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, a former ECL medical superintendent, to four years in prison for taking a Rs 400 bribe over 15 years ago. The CBI filed a case in 2009, and after investigation and trial, the court found him guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A West Bengal court has sentenced a doctor to four years in prison and imposed a Rs 30,000 fine for accepting a bribe of Rs 400 more than 15 years ago, according to senior officials. The doctor, Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, formerly served as the medical superintendent (ENT) of the ECL Central Hospital located in Kalla, Paschim Bardhaman district.

The judgement was delivered by the Ld Special Judge for CBI cases at the Asansol court. The central agency had filed a case against the doctor in February 2009 after receiving a complaint alleging that he accepted a bribe to issue a medical certificate to the complainant. The chargesheet was filed by the CBI in August that same year.

Following a comprehensive investigation and trial process, the court concluded that Dr. Singh was guilty of the alleged charges. This case serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of corruption, even when the amount involved is seemingly small.

(With inputs from agencies.)

