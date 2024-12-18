Left Menu

Pakistan Navy Commissioned PNS Yamama: A Maritime Milestone

The Pakistan Navy has commissioned its Offshore Patrol Vessel, PNS Yamama, at Constanta Port in Romania. Built in collaboration with Romania, the ship boasts advanced warfare capabilities and can operate independently or as part of a task force. The ceremony featured high-level dignitaries from Pakistan, Romania, and the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:34 IST
In a key development, the Pakistan Navy has officially commissioned the Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama, a collaborative venture with Romania, enhancing the nation's maritime defense capabilities. The commissioning ceremony took place at Constanta Port in Romania on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi attended as the Chief Guest, bestowing the traditional Command Scroll to the vessel's Commanding Officer. Dignitaries including Rear Admiral Marian Ciobotaru and Pakistan's Ambassador to Romania were present to witness the event.

Described as a versatile platform equipped with cutting-edge warfare technology, PNS Yamama can embark multirole helicopters and operate for extended periods, reinforcing Pakistan's maritime interests. This vessel is the last of the OPV Batch II, constructed by Damen Shipyards, Romania.

