Left Menu

Supreme Court Vindicates Compensation for Road Accident Victim's Family

The Supreme Court has overturned a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision against compensating the family of a road accident victim. The apex court deemed the high court's order "cryptic" and restored the initial award by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for over Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:37 IST
Supreme Court Vindicates Compensation for Road Accident Victim's Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a decisive verdict, overturning a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that denied compensation to the kin of a road accident victim. The bench, led by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, termed the high court's order as 'cryptic'.

The apex court restored the award of Rs 50,41,289 granted by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Satna, originally intended for the victim's wife and son. The high court, in its first appeal under Section 173 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, had hastily reversed this detailed award.

The Supreme Court noted the case's lengthy timeline since 2018 and stressed that further delays would worsen the family's plight. Criticizing the insurance company for lacking substantial evidence, the court reinstated the MACT's finding of the victim's death being caused by a rashly driven truck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024