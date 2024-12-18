Germany Condemns Golan Heights Occupation
Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, criticized the Israeli government's plan to double the population in the Golan Heights, labeling the occupation as a breach of international law. Baerbock also plans to advocate for Kurdish rights during her upcoming visit to Turkey.
- Country:
- Germany
In a bold statement in the parliament on Wednesday, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the Israeli government's decision to double its population on the Golan Heights. She labeled the occupation a clear violation of international law.
This pronouncement comes after Israel's weekend announcement to bolster its presence on the strategic plateau, a move that has sparked international controversy. Baerbock made it clear that her government stands against such actions.
Additionally, Baerbock announced plans to travel to Turkey on Friday, where she intends to emphasize the importance of protecting the rights of Kurds in northern Syria, signaling Germany's commitment to human rights in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Retaliatory Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Israel Vows Strong Response to Hezbollah's Ceasefire Violation
Unraveling Ceasefire: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Surge
Inflation Surge in Turkey Challenges Interest Rate Cut Plans
Tensions Rise: Israeli Defense Minister Warns of No Distinction Between Lebanon and Hezbollah