Germany Condemns Golan Heights Occupation

In a bold statement in the parliament on Wednesday, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the Israeli government's decision to double its population on the Golan Heights. She labeled the occupation a clear violation of international law.

This pronouncement comes after Israel's weekend announcement to bolster its presence on the strategic plateau, a move that has sparked international controversy. Baerbock made it clear that her government stands against such actions.

Additionally, Baerbock announced plans to travel to Turkey on Friday, where she intends to emphasize the importance of protecting the rights of Kurds in northern Syria, signaling Germany's commitment to human rights in the region.

