Left Menu

Shocking Murder Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao District

A 27-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district was arrested for murdering his sister-in-law and attempting to burn her body. The crime was discovered when her son alerted neighbors, who then extinguished the flames. The suspect was apprehended after a shootout with police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:42 IST
Shocking Murder Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, police in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law and attempting to burn her body. The incident unfolded when her minor son witnessed the crime and raised an alarm, drawing the attention of locals who extinguished the flames, though her body was already partially charred.

The accused, identified as Rohit, had been released on bail on November 30 following a rape case lodged against him by the victim's husband. Police suspect that Rohit committed the murder out of a personal grudge, according to Asiwan police station SHO Ajay Kumar Singh.

Authorities tracked Rohit down to the Kodwakheda intersection early Tuesday morning. In an exchange of fire, Rohit sustained a gunshot wound to his leg before being apprehended. He was subsequently taken to a district hospital for treatment, and a firearm was recovered from his possession. A murder case has been registered against him following a complaint by the victim's husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024