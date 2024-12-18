Shocking Murder Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao District

In a shocking development, police in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law and attempting to burn her body. The incident unfolded when her minor son witnessed the crime and raised an alarm, drawing the attention of locals who extinguished the flames, though her body was already partially charred.

The accused, identified as Rohit, had been released on bail on November 30 following a rape case lodged against him by the victim's husband. Police suspect that Rohit committed the murder out of a personal grudge, according to Asiwan police station SHO Ajay Kumar Singh.

Authorities tracked Rohit down to the Kodwakheda intersection early Tuesday morning. In an exchange of fire, Rohit sustained a gunshot wound to his leg before being apprehended. He was subsequently taken to a district hospital for treatment, and a firearm was recovered from his possession. A murder case has been registered against him following a complaint by the victim's husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)