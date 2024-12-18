Shocking Murder Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao District
A 27-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district was arrested for murdering his sister-in-law and attempting to burn her body. The crime was discovered when her son alerted neighbors, who then extinguished the flames. The suspect was apprehended after a shootout with police.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, police in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law and attempting to burn her body. The incident unfolded when her minor son witnessed the crime and raised an alarm, drawing the attention of locals who extinguished the flames, though her body was already partially charred.
The accused, identified as Rohit, had been released on bail on November 30 following a rape case lodged against him by the victim's husband. Police suspect that Rohit committed the murder out of a personal grudge, according to Asiwan police station SHO Ajay Kumar Singh.
Authorities tracked Rohit down to the Kodwakheda intersection early Tuesday morning. In an exchange of fire, Rohit sustained a gunshot wound to his leg before being apprehended. He was subsequently taken to a district hospital for treatment, and a firearm was recovered from his possession. A murder case has been registered against him following a complaint by the victim's husband.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Unnao
- murder
- arrest
- rape
- shootout
- sister-in-law
- crime
- police
- investigation
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe Court Declares Restrictions on Abortion for Rape Victims Unconstitutional
Supreme Court Stays Execution in Jharkhand Rape-Murder Case
Alleged Rape of 11-Year-Old Shocks Jharkhand Village
Infamous Fugitive Caught After Daring Police Shootout
BJP raising law and order issue in Punjab, but mum over murders, rapes, shooting happening in Delhi: Kejriwal.