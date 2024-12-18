Left Menu

High Court Denies Bail to Suspected Al-Qaeda Operative in Bomb Plot

The Allahabad High Court denied bail to Museeruddin, suspected al-Qaeda operative, in a pressure cooker bomb plot in Lucknow. Materials for IEDs were found at his residence. The court found no errors in the NIA's evidence linking him to the plot, sustaining his detention.

The Allahabad High Court has refused bail to Museeruddin, an individual alleged to be linked with al-Qaeda, in a case involving a plot to execute bombing attacks in Lucknow using pressure cooker IEDs.

Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Shree Prakash Singh dismissed Museeruddin's appeal, highlighting the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) recovery of significant evidence, including materials for bomb-making and documents showing a financial connection with co-accused Minhaj Ahmad.

The NIA had acted on information leading to the July 2021 raid, unveiling Museeruddin's alleged involvement in planned terror activities. Despite arguments of his innocence and claims of wrongful accusation, the court affirmed the decision to deny bail based on the substantive evidence presented.

